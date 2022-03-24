Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Announce $2.41 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will post $2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.01. American Express posted earnings per share of $2.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year earnings of $9.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $10.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.95 to $12.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.41.

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.89. 2,411,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,597,157. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a 1-year low of $136.76 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

