NFTb (NFTB) Trading 43.3% Higher Over Last Week

NFTb (NFTB) traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last seven days, NFTb has traded up 43.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTb coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTb has a market cap of $13.07 million and $6.84 million worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00048318 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,097.66 or 0.07048695 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,976.92 or 1.00069004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00044138 BTC.

About NFTb

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

Buying and Selling NFTb

