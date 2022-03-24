Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 18,485 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,485 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $222.21. 2,105,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,153,575. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Barclays raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.35.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

