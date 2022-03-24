Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,647,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,570,627. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average is $50.39.

