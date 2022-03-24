Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $961,000 Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,460 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KGC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 84.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.66. 15,133,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,941,816. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KGC shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.65.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.