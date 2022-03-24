Cubic Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth $2,791,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,370,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth about $1,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $143,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.96. The stock had a trading volume of 43,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,719. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.02. The company has a market cap of $553.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.47. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.10 and a fifty-two week high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $291.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.80 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America’s Car-Mart Profile (Get Rating)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.