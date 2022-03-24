Cubic Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth $2,791,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,370,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth about $1,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ CRMT traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.96. The stock had a trading volume of 43,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,719. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.02. The company has a market cap of $553.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.47. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.10 and a fifty-two week high of $177.45.
America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $291.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.80 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.
