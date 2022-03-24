Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.570-$4.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.
NYSE VEC remained flat at $$36.41 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 54,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,167. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.91. The stock has a market cap of $427.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.26. Vectrus has a 52-week low of $33.65 and a 52-week high of $55.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
VEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectrus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vectrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
About Vectrus (Get Rating)
Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.
