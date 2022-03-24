Zero Market Capitalization Achieves $256,239.65 (ZER)

Zero (ZER) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a market cap of $256,239.65 and $38.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.04 or 0.00439355 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00100618 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00102861 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000691 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,215,253 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

