$4.69 EPS Expected for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) will post $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.33 and the highest is $4.94. Whiting Petroleum reported earnings of $2.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $20.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.60 to $21.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $21.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.21 to $22.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $473.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS.

WLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,745,674 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $177,590,000 after purchasing an additional 49,140 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after purchasing an additional 513,518 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 39.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,669,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $97,678,000 after purchasing an additional 469,005 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $74,086,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,077,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,685,000 after acquiring an additional 625,355 shares during the last quarter.

WLL stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.85. 288,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,354. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

