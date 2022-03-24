$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Two analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39 billion. Workday posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $6.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Workday.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

WDAY traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.23. 2,562,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,329. Workday has a 1-year low of $205.90 and a 1-year high of $307.81.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

