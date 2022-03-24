Conflux Network Reaches 1-Day Volume of $21.55 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,937.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,108.26 or 0.07074303 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.77 or 0.00288532 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $365.46 or 0.00831782 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00109946 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00013689 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007873 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $203.67 or 0.00463537 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.04 or 0.00439355 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

