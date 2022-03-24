ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CMO Sells $44,316.16 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2022

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) CMO Colleen Jansen sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $44,316.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ChargePoint stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,748,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,955,866. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average of $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.87.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. Analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linse Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at $973,490,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,988,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,557 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 14.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,581,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,580,000 after purchasing an additional 581,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,049,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,093,000 after buying an additional 1,030,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,948,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,171,000 after buying an additional 516,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

CHPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

About ChargePoint (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.