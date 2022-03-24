ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CMO Sells $44,316.16 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CMO Colleen Jansen sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $44,316.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ChargePoint stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,748,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,955,866. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average of $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.87.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. Analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linse Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at $973,490,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,988,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,557 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 14.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,581,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,580,000 after purchasing an additional 581,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,049,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,093,000 after buying an additional 1,030,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,948,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,171,000 after buying an additional 516,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

CHPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

About ChargePoint (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

