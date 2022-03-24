Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 207,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMCR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Amcor by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

Shares of NYSE AMCR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.28. 4,032,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,535,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.82. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

