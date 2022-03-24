McNamara Financial Services Inc. Buys 457 Shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 86.4% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 21,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares during the period.

Get NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NUEM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,645 shares. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $31.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.92.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.