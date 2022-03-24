Cubic Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,547 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,438 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 1.4% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Boeing by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 359.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock traded up $3.01 on Thursday, reaching $189.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,999,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,385,404. The stock has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $167.58 and a 1 year high of $260.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.08.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

