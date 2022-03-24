Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.020-$-0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.50 million-$390.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.64 million.Gitlab also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.280-$-0.270 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,600. Gitlab has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $137.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.27.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gitlab will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTLB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gitlab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Gitlab from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Gitlab from $115.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gitlab currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at about $749,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $991,000. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About Gitlab (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

