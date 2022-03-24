Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $366.15 Million

Equities analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) will announce $366.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $363.00 million to $369.30 million. Flagstar Bancorp posted sales of $513.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.10). Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $383.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,211,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $106,012,000 after purchasing an additional 658,114 shares during the period. Bayview Asset Management LLC grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,596 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,364,000 after purchasing an additional 507,761 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,418,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,017,000 after purchasing an additional 320,770 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,010,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $48,451,000 after acquiring an additional 74,079 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,005,508 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,060,000 after acquiring an additional 239,443 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.70. 268,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,953. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.05. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $41.41 and a 12-month high of $56.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 2.41%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

