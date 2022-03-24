Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $156.30 Million

Equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $156.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.04 million and the lowest is $154.44 million. Iridium Communications reported sales of $146.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year sales of $654.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $640.76 million to $668.19 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $695.96 million, with estimates ranging from $676.00 million to $718.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Iridium Communications.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on IRDM shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $118,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 392.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $40.26. 500,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,387. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -565.49 and a beta of 1.15. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iridium Communications (IRDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.