McNamara Financial Services Inc. Buys 934 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,115,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,822,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,208,000 after purchasing an additional 262,890 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,314,000 after purchasing an additional 178,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,432,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,121,000 after purchasing an additional 93,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 332,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,964,000 after purchasing an additional 26,496 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of RWO stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $52.72. 1,169,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,747. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $56.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.58.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.