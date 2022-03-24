Titan Coin (TTN) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $400,396.83 and approximately $8.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00009419 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007695 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000530 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TTNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.