Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.470-$5.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $368.76 million.

CCSI traded down 1.08 on Thursday, hitting 57.89. 32,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,561. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 57.61. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12 month low of 34.81 and a 12 month high of 69.31.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.17. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consensus Cloud Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

