SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Holdings Increased by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,559,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,369 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 16.9% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $64,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,677,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,688 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,358,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,858,000 after acquiring an additional 828,104 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 378.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,532 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,084,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,184,000 after acquiring an additional 162,059 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,909,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,698,000 after acquiring an additional 318,444 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.84. 2,161,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,620. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average is $41.82. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $46.38.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.