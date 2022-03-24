Baker Boyer National Bank Takes $243,000 Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 32.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BANR traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.05. 133,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,428. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.07. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.48.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.64 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 32.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

In related news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $106,122.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BANR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

