ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. ReneSola reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ReneSola.

Get ReneSola alerts:

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

SOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital raised shares of ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

SOL stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,211. ReneSola has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $13.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $436.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 2.32.

ReneSola announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ReneSola by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 394,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 52,541 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ReneSola by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in ReneSola by 434.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 615,065 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ReneSola by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 628,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 246,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in ReneSola in the 4th quarter worth $7,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

About ReneSola (Get Rating)

ReneSola Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on the solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReneSola (SOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.