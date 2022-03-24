Insider Selling: EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Director Sells 4,484 Shares of Stock

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) Director Rex S. Jackson sold 4,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $17,084.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

EMCORE stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.72. 343,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.39. EMCORE Co. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). EMCORE had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $42.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EMCORE Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut EMCORE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMKR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EMCORE during the second quarter valued at about $1,373,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EMCORE by 2,372.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 525,946 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in EMCORE by 695.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 77,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 110.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 74.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

