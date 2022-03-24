LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. LeMaitre Vascular also posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.79. 120,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,995. The company has a market capitalization of $982.20 million, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter valued at $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

