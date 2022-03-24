Rex S. Jackson Sells 8,100 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $145,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CHPT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,748,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,955,866. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.87. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $36.86.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. Research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linse Capital LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth $973,490,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ChargePoint by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,988,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,557 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in ChargePoint by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,581,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,580,000 after purchasing an additional 581,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ChargePoint by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,049,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ChargePoint by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,948,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,171,000 after purchasing an additional 516,124 shares during the last quarter. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHPT. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

