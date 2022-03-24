Rex S. Jackson Sells 8,100 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2022

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $145,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CHPT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,748,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,955,866. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.87. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $36.86.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. Research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linse Capital LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth $973,490,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ChargePoint by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,988,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,557 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in ChargePoint by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,581,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,580,000 after purchasing an additional 581,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ChargePoint by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,049,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ChargePoint by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,948,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,171,000 after purchasing an additional 516,124 shares during the last quarter. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHPT. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

ChargePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.