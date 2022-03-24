Rex S. Jackson Sells 8,100 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $145,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE CHPT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,748,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,955,866. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.87. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $36.86.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. Research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CHPT. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.14.
ChargePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
