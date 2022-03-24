Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) COO Sells $600,000.00 in Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Unum Group stock traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $31.25. 2,458,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,127. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average is $26.29. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 233,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 39,557 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,776,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,532,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

