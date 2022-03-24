Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) COO Sells $600,000.00 in Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Unum Group stock traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $31.25. 2,458,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,127. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average is $26.29. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $31.98.
Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 233,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 39,557 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,776,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,532,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have weighed in on UNM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.
Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.
