Baker Boyer National Bank Buys New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $5.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $285.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,976. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.66 and its 200 day moving average is $299.31. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $247.82 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

