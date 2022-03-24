iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,553 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $23,972,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 73,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 63,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded up $4.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $452.36. 3,481,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,976,709. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $441.79 and its 200 day moving average is $452.97. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $385.34 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

