Baker Boyer National Bank Takes $362,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after purchasing an additional 696,922 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,646,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,331,000 after purchasing an additional 635,641 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after purchasing an additional 566,470 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 691.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 485,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,009,000 after purchasing an additional 443,669 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,452,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,960. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.67 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.01.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

