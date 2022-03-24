Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bird Rides Inc. is an electric vehicle company. It provides transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities. Bird Rides Inc., formerly known as Switchback II Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bird Global in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:BRDS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.74. 626,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,954. Bird Global has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Bird Global during the fourth quarter worth $11,643,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bird Global in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Accel Leaders Fund II Associates L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Bird Global in the 4th quarter valued at $6,907,000. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Bird Global in the 4th quarter valued at $39,443,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bird Global in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

