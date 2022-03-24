Orgel Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 233,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,587,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.95. 7,479,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,962,343. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.61 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.92.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

