Orgel Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,952 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.26. 2,326,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,945,820. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.83. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.84 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.