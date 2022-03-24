Orgel Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,952 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000.
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.26. 2,326,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,945,820. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.83. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.84 and a twelve month high of $85.09.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
