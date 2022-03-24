Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.35 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) will report sales of $148.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vivid Seats’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $149.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $147.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vivid Seats will report full year sales of $539.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $530.00 million to $549.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $612.90 million, with estimates ranging from $599.00 million to $626.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vivid Seats.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEAT. Citigroup upgraded Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivid Seats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

NASDAQ SEAT traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,236. Vivid Seats has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an independent secondary marketplace for tickets. It sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater events. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

