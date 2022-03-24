Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.000-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.56 billion-$5.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.56 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.600-$6.600 EPS.

CPRI stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,023. Capri has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.47.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current year.

CPRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.67.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $826,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 354,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

