WhiteCoin Trading 5.2% Higher This Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $412.08 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001258 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00071276 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018120 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005149 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000955 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001191 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

