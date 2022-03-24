Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $3.81 on Major Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last week, Kava has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $625.56 million and approximately $46.62 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can now be bought for $3.81 or 0.00008645 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00198534 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001022 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00029817 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.65 or 0.00435357 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00057528 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000477 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 171,837,477 coins and its circulating supply is 164,384,352 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

