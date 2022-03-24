Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

RYTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 502,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,763. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.37. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $23.35.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,207.13% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.