Baker Boyer National Bank Invests $461,000 in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 163.3% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 222,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after buying an additional 138,289 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 9,398 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 59,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,750,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $165,000.

IEMG stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.89. The company had a trading volume of 17,793,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,066,668. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.37. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $50.41 and a 1-year high of $68.18.

