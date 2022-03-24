Baker Boyer National Bank Invests $619,000 in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM)

Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 18,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMOM. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 35.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 886,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,203,000 after acquiring an additional 233,356 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 105,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 42.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period.

Shares of IMOM stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.36. 5,104 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.79. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $33.06.

