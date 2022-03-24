Baker Boyer National Bank Acquires Shares of 3,913 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,913 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.0% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Argus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.89.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $558.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,734. The company has a market capitalization of $247.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $337.27 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $517.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $508.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

