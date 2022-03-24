ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $248.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 278 ($3.66) to GBX 256 ($3.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.82) to GBX 295 ($3.88) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 195 ($2.57) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on ConvaTec Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CNVVY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

