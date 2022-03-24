Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) will announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $4.19. Arcus Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($1.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.08) to $3.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($3.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $4.80. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 13.80%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RCUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.43.

RCUS stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,289. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.17. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.75 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $304,089.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

