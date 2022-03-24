Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.250-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.60 billion-$32.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.85 billion.Jabil also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.400-$1.800 EPS.

NYSE:JBL traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.11. The stock had a trading volume of 769,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,785. Jabil has a twelve month low of $47.92 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Jabil’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jabil will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.14.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $712,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $842,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,502,785. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $556,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 2,395.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after buying an additional 83,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after buying an additional 34,035 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.