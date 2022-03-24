eBoost Reaches One Day Volume of $12.00 (EBST)

eBoost (EBST) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. eBoost has a market capitalization of $615,759.22 and approximately $12.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

eBoost Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

