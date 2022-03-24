Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.98

Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd (TSE:CUP.U – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.98 and traded as low as C$14.52. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at C$14.99, with a volume of 16,744 shares traded.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.54. The stock has a market cap of C$569.93 million and a P/E ratio of 19.20.
About Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U)
Read More
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.