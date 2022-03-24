loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.06.

LDI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut shares of loanDepot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of loanDepot from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 1,010,318 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,677,557.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,258,477 shares of company stock worth $4,610,817 and have sold 225,000 shares worth $963,000.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in loanDepot by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in loanDepot by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 82,989 shares during the last quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth about $3,705,000. Institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

LDI stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 197,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,760. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). loanDepot had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $705.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.87 million. Research analysts forecast that loanDepot will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

loanDepot Company Profile (Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

