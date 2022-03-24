Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BDRFY shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($120.88) to €106.00 ($116.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($93.41) to €88.00 ($96.70) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

BDRFY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.31. The stock had a trading volume of 357,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,702. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.00. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $25.36.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

