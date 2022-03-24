ZINC Reaches Market Capitalization of $24,217.33 (ZINC)

ZINC (ZINC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One ZINC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $24,217.33 and approximately $6.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZINC has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00036792 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00111267 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

